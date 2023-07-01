Uttoxeter Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his perm for the competitive jumps card

Summer jumping cards don't get much more competitive than the one at Uttoxeter and the Placepot will take some cracking.

In order to make the outlay as small as possible it might be worth banking on Gordon Elliott's hat-trick seeking An Mhi in the opening novice hurdle (1.55), while Faded Fantasy looks a Christian Williams special in the Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Hurdle (4.25).

The other handicaps are much harder to crack with the feature bet365 Summer Cup Handicap Chase (3.12) looking especially tricky. A case can be made out for most but Jaytee has taken on a new lease of life since being ridden prominently in headgear on decent ground and might still have a few pounds up his sleeve. The other one to consider is Ruthless Article , who was second in the race last year, ten lengths clear of the third, and Rebecca Curtis has booked Danny Mullins.

Along with An Mhi, Gordon Elliott brings over plenty of others with good chances and The Greek kept on well to win at Punchestown last time and will surely go well in the bet365 Handicap Chase (2.30). He does have plenty of weight to carry, though, and Al Zaraqaan is two from two over fences and must go in the perm too.

The final Elliott-trained horse of interest is the strong stayer Jungle Prose in the bet365 Handicap Hurdle (3.52). She won four on the bounce in quick time last season and suggested she was on the way back to form when second after a break on her last start. Just like The Greek, she does have to give lots of weight away and so to be on the safe side it might be worth sticking Sacre Coeur in as well, as he shaped with a good deal of promise on his debut for Dan Skelton recently.

The concluding Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Hurdle (5.00) is the weakest race on the card in terms of quality but it is extremely competitive and once again, a case can be made for loads. Recent Newton Abbot winner Vin Rouge is the safest choice, while Andapa should run well for Brony Frost as well.

Uttoxeter Placepot perm

1.55

1 An Mhi

2.30

1 The Greek

5 Al Zaraqaan

3.12

7 Ruthless Article

14 Jaytee

3.52

1 Jungle Prose

7 Sacre Coeur

4.25

8 Faded Fantasy

5.00

8 Vin Rouge

9 Andapa

1x2x2x2x1x2=16 lines

World Pool

International World Pool punters will be less familiar with the Curragh than Ascot so are likely to seek the comforting familiarity of Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore. In other words, do not expect dividends in the Irish Derby involving Auguste Rodin to offer great value relative to traditional odds.

The flip side is that any dividend that does not involve him could pay handsomely. The Swinger, in which you need to find two of the first three finishers, is the most obvious route. I backed Sprewell ante-post for this race shortly after he finished fourth in the Derby and will make him the cornerstone of my exotic plays.

Admittedly, I cannot see a standout second candidate for the Swinger. You could go with Derby third White Birch, but Proud And Regal is the one who most takes the eye. He was a top juvenile and has not yet been given the chance to show his best at three.

Keith Melrose

World Pool tip

3.40 Curragh

ToteSwinger

5 Proud And Regal

7 Sprewell

1 bet

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.