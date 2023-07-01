The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter and Cartmel on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Jesuitique (3.52 Uttoxeter)

It's been 455 days since we last saw Jesuitique, but Dr Richard Newland is a dab hand at bringing horses back to their best after long layoffs and he has generously been dropped 6lb since finishing fourth at Cheltenham in April 2022. That season he had been highly progressive after moving from France, winning three times and rising 20lb in the handicap. He was given wind surgery after finishing down the field off his career-high mark in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Sandown last February and returned with a below-par effort last time, but that means he is just 4lb higher than for his last win. Cillin Leonard's 5lb claim is a bonus.

Strike Of Lighting (4.01 Cartmel)

This track produces a lot of course specialists due to its unique nature, so the fact that Strike Of Lighting was recording his first win at the 12th time of asking on his first visit here makes me think that it wasn't a fluke. He travelled really well through the race before being massively hampered after the second hurdle. He was pushed along to recover and responded really well to his rider's urgings to win going away. He was never stronger than at the line and could benefit further from this longer trip. This track brought out the best in this seven-year-old and he receives weight from all of his rivals, so he should go close to backing that up here.

Dr Sanderson (5.10 Cartmel)

Another who could benefit from a return to this track is Dr Sanderson, who recorded two wins and a second from four course starts last year. The one failure was when he unseated his rider in August, after which he was campaigned solely over hurdles until returning to this sphere when third at Uttoxeter last month. His chase rating has dropped from 127 to 108 in that time, which means he is 16lb below his last winning mark. If the first-time cheekpieces help him find any of his form from last summer, he will be very hard to beat for the yard that took this race last year.

Read these next:

'His last run strongly suggested he is on the upgrade' - Tom Segal has three tips for Sunday

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.