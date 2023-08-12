Racing Post logo
TippingToday's Top Tips

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Today's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Miss Mach One (3.05 Windsor)

Chased home four subsequent winners when fifth at Sandown last time. She was sent off the 100-30 favourite in a race where the sixth has also won since, so is clearly well thought of. The Jack Channon-trained filly can get off the mark now stepped up in trip.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Miss Mach One15:05 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Channon

Handicappers' nap

Night Safari (1.58 Leicester)

Progressive sort for Charlie Johnston who shaped a bit better than the result last time, weakening late after doing plenty in front. Looks to have been let in lightly for nursery debut.
Matt Gardner

Silk
Night Safari13:58 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Premiership (5.28 Leicester)

Improved form switched to Michael Wigham when scoring at Yarmouth last time and a 4lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent the follow up.
Richard Young

Silk
Premiership17:28 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb)Tnr: Michael Wigham

Speed figures

Free Flow (3.20 Curragh)

Low mileage maiden, finished an encouraging runner-up on his handicap bow and may be suited by this step up in trip.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Free Flow15:20 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: James M Barrett

Newmarket nap

Letaba (5.05 Windsor)

Ran a great race to finish second from off the pace at Yarmouth on Thursday and has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes

Silk
Letaba17:05 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Dark horse

La Habanera (3.28 Leicester)

Caught the eye when a big-odds third at York last month before failing to find racing room at Pontefract last time. Should have more to offer if things go her way, with her yard in good form of late.
Jamie Griffith

Silk
La Habanera15:28 Leicester
View Racecard
Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: David Evans

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

Published on 12 August 2023
icon
