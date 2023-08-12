Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Today's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Miss Mach One (3.05 Windsor)

Chased home four subsequent winners when fifth at Sandown last time. She was sent off the 100-30 favourite in a race where the sixth has also won since, so is clearly well thought of. The Jack Channon-trained filly can get off the mark now stepped up in trip.

Charlie Huggins

Miss Mach One 15:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Jack Channon

Handicappers' nap

Night Safari (1.58 Leicester)

Progressive sort for Charlie Johnston who shaped a bit better than the result last time, weakening late after doing plenty in front. Looks to have been let in lightly for nursery debut.

Matt Gardner

Night Safari 13:58 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

Premiership (5.28 Leicester)

Improved form switched to Michael Wigham when scoring at Yarmouth last time and a 4lb rise shouldn't be enough to prevent the follow up.

Richard Young

Premiership 17:28 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: Michael Wigham

Speed figures

Free Flow (3.20 Curragh)

Low mileage maiden, finished an encouraging runner-up on his handicap bow and may be suited by this step up in trip.

Dave Edwards

Free Flow 15:20 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: James M Barrett

Newmarket nap

Letaba (5.05 Windsor)

Ran a great race to finish second from off the pace at Yarmouth on Thursday and has come out of that in great shape.

David Milnes

Letaba 17:05 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Ed Dunlop

Dark horse

La Habanera (3.28 Leicester)

Caught the eye when a big-odds third at York last month before failing to find racing room at Pontefract last time. Should have more to offer if things go her way, with her yard in good form of late.

Jamie Griffith

La Habanera 15:28 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: David Evans

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read these next:

'Choosing between them is far from easy' - Tom Segal with two double-figure chances in the Jacques le Marois

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Windsor on Sunday afternoon

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.