The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Windsor on Sunday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Broad Appeal (2.35 Windsor)

Won this race in 2019 off a 16lb higher mark and there were signs that Jonathan Portman's nine-year-old was coming back to form at Windsor last time. Broad Appeal was sixth in a 14-runner contest at the same track he runs at here, beaten a length and a half by Gearing's Point, who is now rated 10lb higher after completing a hat-trick since finishing third at Windsor. Clearly, there was some substance to that form and Broad Appeal has been dropped another 2lb, meaning that he is now rated 18lb below his last winning mark, which came at Windsor in June 2020. James Harding was on board when Broad Appeal landed this amateur rider's handicap four years ago and he has been booked again by Portman, who has given Broad Appeal an 83-day break ahead of this bid to get back to winning ways.

Miss Mach One (3.05 Windsor)

Fourth on her debut in a Newmarket maiden won by subsequent Albany third Soprano. The second, third and sixth have all won since and Miss Mach One was sent off the 100-30 favourite to oblige at Sandown on her next start. Jack Channon's filly was only fifth, but that was by no means a disappointing effort as the form has worked out superbly since. The winner, Graceful Thunder, won another novice event under a penalty before landing a Listed Deauville contest, while the second, third, fourth and sixth have all won since. Miss Mach One was outpaced at Sandown but kept-on at the finish, suggesting that this step up to 6f should suit, and she should get off the mark in a weaker event here.

Primeval (4.05 Windsor)

Half-sister to dual Group 2 winner Time Test and made a successful debut at Doncaster last month. Harry and Roger Charlton's daughter of Lope De Vega comfortably beat odds-on favourite and last-time-out winner Couplet in a manner that suggested she could follow up. She is preferred to the fellow previous winner in the five-runner line-up, Alpha Zulu, who has to concede 5lb to Primeval on his first start on turf and since wind surgery.

Read these next:

'Choosing between them is far from easy' - Tom Segal with two double-figure chances in the Jacques le Marois

Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.