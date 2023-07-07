US racing tips: Shane Ketteridge with a couple of selections from Belmont Park

Famous Gent

10.15pm Belmont Park

1pt each-way

The Foxes

10.49pm Belmont Park

1pt win

The Coral-Eclipse at Sandown had been under consideration for The Foxes, who was last seen finishing fifth behind Auguste Rodin in the Epsom Derby, but he would have had his work cut out against the likes of Paddington and Emily Upjohn.

So connections decided to fly the son of Churchill to the States to try to win the Grade 1 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (10.49), landed three times by European trainers in the last 12 years.

Andrew Balding’s colt won the 1m2½f Dante Stakes at York, a key trial for the Derby, but failed to stay the extra furlong and a half at Epsom and now drops back to a more suitable 1m2f.

He is a tough performer of whom we have yet to see the best, so if Oisin Murphy can get him covered up early from the outside draw, then the style of racing in America could suit him and he could run a big race.

On a Belmont card stacked with quality there is a hotly contested $95,000 Allowance race (10.15) over 7f on turf with the likes of Appraise and Inflation Nation to be feared, but one who can go well is Famous Gent, who was running on well over 6f here last time out.

Fernando Abreu’s experienced five-year-old had done of his racing at Gulfstream Park until last month when he put in a solid effort to finish fourth in this grade, giving the impression a step up in trip would suit the gelding.

He gets that here and Tyler Gaffalione’s mount should be finishing fast and late off from gate nine off a likely fast pace, so there is every chance he can hit the board at a price.

