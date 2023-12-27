Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Matterhorn 12:45 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Lorcan Williams Tnr: Paul Nicholls Anti Bridgie 13:00 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Autonomous Cloud 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Paddy Brennan Tnr: Fergal O'Brien Advantage 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Finley Marsh Tnr: David O'Meara

Matterhorn 12.45 Kempton

Ditcheat five-year-old who has a solid record in novice hurdles (at sharp, right-handed tracks on good/good to soft ground) since the spring, most recently second under a double penalty at Taunton (2m) where he split subsequent winners; should take well to Kempton; strong contender on handicap debut.

Anti Bridgie 1.00 Wetherby

Creditable third on chase debut at Carlisle (3m2f, soft) in October and filled the same position at Catterick (3m1f, good to soft) last month, in what looks a warm race; lightly raced and holds solid claims.

Autonomous Cloud 2.50 Chepstow

Progressive in his five chases and has had just ten races overall; pipped Iron Bridge at Uttoxeter on final start last term; reappeared in four-runner race there (3m, heavy) one month ago and was challenging when left well clear three out from the only other finisher; has 4lb penalty; good jumper who keeps on galloping at 3m/3m2f and has more in the tank, which may well be revealed with this step up in class and distance.

Advantage 7.30 Wolverhampton

Improved since upped from sprint trips and handicapping, building on Southwell third when winning over C&D nine days ago (first-time cheekpieces); open to further improvement and high on the shortlist under a penalty.

Read these next:

'I'll be surprised if he can't run these ragged' - Paul Kealy with four selections on Welsh Grand National day

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Kempton and Leopardstown on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £800+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.