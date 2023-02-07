Racing Post logo
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

Walking On Clouds 5.30 Wolverhampton
Took another step forward at Southwell last time and can continue on his upward curve

Blazeon Five 6.30 Wolverhampton
Going great guns and could conceivably have bumped into one at Kempton last time

Farhh To Shy 7.00 Wolverhampton
Promising third over C&D in December and can exploit a handy mark before long

Bit Harsh 8.30 Wolverhampton
Has been in cracking form at 1m2f and seemed to stay 1m4f over C&D last February

Published on 7 February 2023Last updated 11:00, 7 February 2023
