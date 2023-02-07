Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Walking On Clouds 5.30 Wolverhampton
Took another step forward at Southwell last time and can continue on his upward curve
Blazeon Five 6.30 Wolverhampton
Going great guns and could conceivably have bumped into one at Kempton last time
Farhh To Shy 7.00 Wolverhampton
Promising third over C&D in December and can exploit a handy mark before long
Bit Harsh 8.30 Wolverhampton
Has been in cracking form at 1m2f and seemed to stay 1m4f over C&D last February
