Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.30 Wolverhampton

Took another step forward at Southwell last time and can continue on his upward curve

6.30 Wolverhampton

Going great guns and could conceivably have bumped into one at Kempton last time

7.00 Wolverhampton

Promising third over C&D in December and can exploit a handy mark before long

8.30 Wolverhampton

Has been in cracking form at 1m2f and seemed to stay 1m4f over C&D last February

