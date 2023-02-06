Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton on Monday evening
The best spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Tollerton Forest 6.00 Wolverhampton
Her recent wins have come in classified company but she looks feasibly treated now back in a handicap
Huberts Dream 6.30 Wolverhampton
Has been in fine form at 7f and 6f and this speedy type could have more to come back at 5f
May Night 7.00 Wolverhampton
Finished strongly when runner-up over slightly shorter at Kempton and should have a big run in him again
International Law 8.30 Wolverhampton
Returned to form when a close third at Southwell and the return to this trip will suit
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips on Monday afternoon
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Sign up here. New customers only. First single and each-way bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 4 x £5 bet tokens. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free bets exclude virtuals. Free bets are non-withdrawable. No free bet expiry. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply. 18+. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.