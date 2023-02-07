Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Market Rasen and Taunton on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon

1.15 Market Rasen

Has gone up 20lb for his two recent successes but this looks a good opportunity to complete a hat-trick

2.30 Taunton

Could be tough to beat under a 7lb penalty having been a very cosy winner on handicap debut at Hereford last week

3.15 Market Rasen

Has done well as a chaser and earns the vote with the prospect of further improvement

4.30 Taunton

Runs off the same mark as when short-headed on his recent handicap debut at Exeter and can go one better

