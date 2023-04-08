Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: fours horses to back at Wolverhampton on Saturday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...
Inchbae 5.30 Wolverhampton
Beaten a neck in a slowly run race here last month and her stamina-laden pedigree suggests she should relish this longer trip.
Torre Del Oro 6.00 Wolverhampton
Looks a prime candidate for middle-distance handicaps this season. He can confirm the undoubted promise of his latest Kempton fourth and defy top weight.
Secret Contact 6.30 Wolverhampton
She has run well in both her handicaps but has been shaping as though this stiffer test will suit her even better and she drops in grade.
Hooflepuff 8.30 Wolverhampton
Eight-time course winner who suggested his turn is nearing again when runner-up over C&D 12 days ago.
