Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Cork

1.15:

An eyecatcher when chasing home a Joseph O'Brien-trained favourite at Naas last August for Johnny Murtagh, Sibyl Charm has since joined that yard and can make a winning reappearance. You Send Me and Yuzu shaped nicely on their sole juvenile starts to suggest they have a future and are respected, while the Ballydoyle runner Red Carpet could leave her juvenile run well behind this spring.

Alan Hewison

Haydock

3.15:

Jonjo O'Neill evidently targets this race having won three of the last five renewals and he looks to have another live contender in Itso Fury. The six-year-old novice was returning from three months off when third at Ascot and there's plenty of potential lurking as a stayer. It's been all good for The Changing Man during the past 12 months and his respectable eighth in the Pertemps Final was no backward step. Hyland and My Bobby Dazzler can be in the mix.

Alistair Jones

Newton Abbot

2.50:

Lots of these are in good form but nothing appeals more than Ramo, who beat a subsequent winner at Plumpton and is open to plenty of further progress as a stayer. Barrier Peaks has to prove his stamina but is preferred as the chief danger.

Jonathan Neesom

Musselburgh

3.35:

Such a good race would not normally be the first thought for a handicap debutant but Good Show is very much a horse to follow judged on his three runs last August and October. He'd be 2-2 in novice events had he enjoyed just a little more luck on his final start and his other appearance was in a Group 3. He should prove capable of substantially better than this opening mark. Wise Eagle is second on the list with his excellent course record and a fine end to last season, while Onesmoothoperator and Spirit Mixer may be best of the rest.

Richard Austen

Carlisle

4.15:

Top of the list is the Rebecca Menzies-trained Curley Finger, who was a brave front-running winner over 3m at Musselburgh two weeks ago and is still unexposed in staying handicaps. Second choice is another lightly raced six-year-old in Haribo Collonges, who caught the eye with his clear third at Market Rasen in December and looks interesting upped to this trip on his stable debut. Others who could have a big part to play are Yellowstone Park and multiple course winner Court Dreaming.

David Moon

Fairyhouse

2.45:

Although Billaway may well get closer to Ferns Lock than he did at Thurles in January, it's hard to see him turning around the form against the younger legs of the latter who is an exciting prospect in this sphere.

Mark Nunan

Wolverhampton

6.30:

The race Margaret Beaufort won here last time was a bit messy, but she is going the right way while the fourth Think Champagne may fare better granted a more solid pace. Duveen could figure if building on her latest effort here upped again in trip, but Secret Contact may prove too good for them all. She has run well in both handicaps, but has been shaping as though this stiffer test will suit her even better and drops in grade.

David Bellingham

