Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four to back at Southwell, Ffos Las and Plumpton on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

Just A Spark 2.05 Southwell
Straightforward win on handicap debut at Wolverhampton and this improving filly can complete the hat-trick.

Amateur 3.25 Ffos Las
Winner of the last two runnings of this and is back on the same mark as 12 months ago

Luttrell Lad 4.15 Plumpton
Saddle slipped on stable debut but came from way back to be beaten less than 7l in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and is of definite interest on that form

Love Is Golden 4.50 Plumpton
Quite useful on the Flat and goes handicapping with two novice wins under his belt

Read this next:

Tom Segal and Paul Kealy had 10-1 and 9-1 winners last Saturday - get their tips and much more with 50% off Members' Club Ultimate Monthly 

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 9 April 2023Last updated 08:00, 9 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips