Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four to back at Southwell, Ffos Las and Plumpton on Sunday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...
Just A Spark 2.05 Southwell
Straightforward win on handicap debut at Wolverhampton and this improving filly can complete the hat-trick.
Amateur 3.25 Ffos Las
Winner of the last two runnings of this and is back on the same mark as 12 months ago
Luttrell Lad 4.15 Plumpton
Saddle slipped on stable debut but came from way back to be beaten less than 7l in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and is of definite interest on that form
Love Is Golden 4.50 Plumpton
Quite useful on the Flat and goes handicapping with two novice wins under his belt
