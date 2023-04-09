Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four to back at Southwell, Ffos Las and Plumpton on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

2.05 Southwell

Straightforward win on handicap debut at Wolverhampton and this improving filly can complete the hat-trick.

3.25 Ffos Las

Winner of the last two runnings of this and is back on the same mark as 12 months ago

4.15 Plumpton

Saddle slipped on stable debut but came from way back to be beaten less than 7l in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham and is of definite interest on that form

4.50 Plumpton

Quite useful on the Flat and goes handicapping with two novice wins under his belt

