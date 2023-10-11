Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Whataboutyeh 4.05 Sedgefield

Broke his chasing duck at the second attempt, when racing prominently at Cartmel (3m1f, good to soft) in June; well held over hurdles next time and perhaps didn't handle heavy ground back at Cartmel latest; unexposed and can get back on track.

King Of Ithaca 4.17 Kempton

Solid record at this course since joining James Tate, placed twice over 1m then winning over 7f; now 2-3 at this trip on AW; form stacks up well and he's open to further improvement on this surface; 3lb rise looks very manageable; strong claims.

Hedera Park 4.30 Ludlow

Made smooth headway before asserting in pretty good style on handicap debut at Worcester (2m4f, good) last month; went up 9lb for that and is 1lb out of the weights in this higher-grade race but could easily have more to offer; placed in a bumper on good to soft; untested on anything slower.

Ectocross 4.57 Nottingham

Took a while to fulfil the promise shown early this year but he's now won two of his last four starts and was runner-up in both in between, on a variety of ground; took 11-runner race over C&D 15 days ago on latest outing and, although raised 6lb since, there was plenty to like about that display.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

