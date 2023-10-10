Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Wednesday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Spanish Poet (3.47 Nottingham)

Deemed good enough to take his chance in a Listed event last time. Ralph Beckett steps his son of Lope De Vega up in trip for his nursery debut and he is open to plenty of improvement.

Stuart Langley

Eyecatcher

Lordsbridge Girl (7.00 Kempton)

Not had the best of trips on her last two starts but she's rarely far away when she runs at Kempton, and Marco Ghiani takes over in the saddle from a 7lb claimer.

Steffan Edwards

Handicappers' nap

Magicinthemaking (8.30 Kempton)

Good effort to finish runner-up over 6f on her return to action here last week, faring much the best of those to race on the pace. Her last three wins have come off higher marks over the extra furlong of this course and distance. Five of her seven career wins have come under Hollie Doyle.

Paul Curtis

Newmarket nap

Blown Away (6.30 Kempton)

Fancied to bounce back to form on the all-weather for John and Thady Gosden after his run in a Newmarket nursery last time.

David Milnes

Speed figures

Alba Longa (2.37 Nottingham)

Faced a stiff task when well beaten in a Listed race last time but should be more at home in this company.

Dave Edwards

Dark horse

Le Cameleon (5.05 Ludlow)

Won after a similar absence on his seasonal debut last October. Previous course-and-distance winner who has fewer questions to answer than most of his rivals.

Neil McCabe

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday

