We've compiled four of the best bets at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday to include in your Lucky 15 bets, courtesy of our team of experts.

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

2.10 Cheltenham

The tremendously impressive winner of two novice chases, he's the one to beat with a clear round.

2.50 Cheltenham

All about stamina when a close second on bad ground in the 2m5f Coral Cup and his recent chase runs have highlighted his potential.

4.10 Cheltenham

Established herself as a top mare when taking this 12 months ago and looked better than ever when powering clear in the Relkeel here on her reappearance.

4.50 Cheltenham

Strong traveller who could easily be seen in a different light in an event of this nature.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our .

