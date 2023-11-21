Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Tuesday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Tedwin Hills 1.30 Hereford

Record of 231 since switched to fences and the form has substance; jumped well and made all at Huntingdon (2m7f, good; won by 10l) most recently; could well defy an 8lb rise with further progress on the cards.

Up For Appeal 3.05 Fakenham

Flat bred but jumped fine bar one early blemish on this month's Hereford chasing debut, just finding the near-2m5f too far; drop in trip and from 0-120 both rate positives; yard had a winner here last week.

Woodie Flash 3.28 Lingfield

Point and dual hurdle winner with low mileage on the clock; dictated throughout and came home 20l clear in a 3m2f handicap at Warwick two weeks ago (soft); hit with a 10lb rise but could deal with that.

Tradesman 6.00 Chelmsford

Turned a corner in recent months, winning three of his last four starts (all at this track, two over 1m6f and one over this trip); up 7lb for latest success but he won with ease and further progress could be forthcoming; strong claims.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

