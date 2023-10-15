Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.



Rosearelli 1.35 Ffos Las

Began chasing career with two wins (one over 2m3f here) for Ali Stronge in early 2022; off the track for 523 days before respectable fourth over hurdles on last month's stable debut and looks interesting now back over fences and with that outing under her belt.

Monsieur Kodi 3.00 Goodwood

Has some strong form this season, notably his emphatic win in the Stewards' Cup consolation over course and distance in August; has not run badly in good company since then and he could still have more to come on a testing surface; major player on soft.

Jacks Orchard 3.55 Ffos Las

Made promising late headway over 2m on handicap debut in March and returned from break with 2m4f win at Uttoxeter (good; first-time cheekpieces) in August; open to significant further progress over staying trips and a major player here; unraced on ground slower than good to soft under rules but was placed in a soft-ground point.

Kathab 4.45 Goodwood

Yet to race on ground softer than good; made a successful handicap debut at Haydock (mile) and has posted two sound efforts since, runner-up in the London Mile Series Final at Kempton (all-weather) latest; open to further progress and warrants respect up just another 1lb.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

