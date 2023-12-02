Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
What is a Lucky 15?
A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.
Inch House (12.30 Newbury)
Won an Irish point in 2021 and a Chepstow novice hurdle (2m7f) this February; switched to fences this season and travelled much the best on his way to a near-5l win in 11-runner handicap here (2m7f, again good to soft) last month; hung left in the closing stages during both of those wins; up 10lb but very lightly raced and a strong candidate for further improvement.
Feel The Pinch (1.11 Bangor-on-Dee)
Four-time course winner who has won five of his ten starts for current yard, with three gained over hurdles and two over fences; on same mark as for his clearcut chase win at Ludlow (2m, good to soft) on Monday and he's a big player again back in this sphere.
General Officer (2.06 Doncaster)
Did well in novice hurdles last season and he's finished a good second in both his runs over fences, latterly behind the useful Master Chewy at Aintree (2m, good to soft); lacked that one's pace when it mattered and this trip is probably a better fit.
Monbeg Genius (2.50 Newbury)
Pulled up on last month's return at Ascot but was badly hampered five out; won three in a row last winter (2m7f, good to soft/soft) and his clear third in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival (3m1f, soft) worked out phenomenally well, with Corach Rambler following up in the Grand National and runner-up Fastorslow having since won two Grade 1s; firmly in calculations.
Read these next:
'He is the one being underestimated in the market' - Paul Kealy's five selections for Coral Gold Cup day
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday
'The yard could not be in better form' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Fairyhouse
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- UAE expert Ron Wood provides three tips for Jebel Ali's card - including a 33-1 outsider
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races live on ITV on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Coral Gold Cup day
- UAE expert Ron Wood provides three tips for Jebel Ali's card - including a 33-1 outsider
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
- ITV Racing tips: one key runner from each of the four races live on ITV on Saturday
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday
- Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool on Coral Gold Cup day