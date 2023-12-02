Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Inch House (12.30 Newbury)

Won an Irish point in 2021 and a Chepstow novice hurdle (2m7f) this February; switched to fences this season and travelled much the best on his way to a near-5l win in 11-runner handicap here (2m7f, again good to soft) last month; hung left in the closing stages during both of those wins; up 10lb but very lightly raced and a strong candidate for further improvement.

Feel The Pinch (1.11 Bangor-on-Dee)

Four-time course winner who has won five of his ten starts for current yard, with three gained over hurdles and two over fences; on same mark as for his clearcut chase win at Ludlow (2m, good to soft) on Monday and he's a big player again back in this sphere.

General Officer (2.06 Doncaster)

Did well in novice hurdles last season and he's finished a good second in both his runs over fences, latterly behind the useful Master Chewy at Aintree (2m, good to soft); lacked that one's pace when it mattered and this trip is probably a better fit.

Monbeg Genius (2.50 Newbury)

Pulled up on last month's return at Ascot but was badly hampered five out; won three in a row last winter (2m7f, good to soft/soft) and his clear third in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival (3m1f, soft) worked out phenomenally well, with Corach Rambler following up in the Grand National and runner-up Fastorslow having since won two Grade 1s; firmly in calculations.

Read these next:

'He is the one being underestimated in the market' - Paul Kealy's five selections for Coral Gold Cup day

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three fancies on Coral Gold Cup day at Newbury on Saturday

'The yard could not be in better form' - Conor Fennelly with two fancies at Fairyhouse

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.