Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

2.35 Fontwell

So impressive when winning over this course and distance last time. A 7lb rise may well not be enough to stop him.

3.00 Uttoxeter

A mud-loving former winner of the Welsh National who is back on a tempting mark and looks back to something approaching his best.

3.35 Uttoxeter

Ran very well when merely outpaced by a sharper (and well-in) rival over 2m4f on good ground at Warwick. This looks a whole lot more suitable.

4.35 Newcastle

There was plenty to like when had his first go in handicaps and he gets a confident vote off an unchanged mark.

