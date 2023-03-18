Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
Lightonthewing 2.35 Fontwell
So impressive when winning over this course and distance last time. A 7lb rise may well not be enough to stop him.
Secret Reprieve 3.00 Uttoxeter
A mud-loving former winner of the Welsh National who is back on a tempting mark and looks back to something approaching his best.
Iron Bridge 3.35 Uttoxeter
Ran very well when merely outpaced by a sharper (and well-in) rival over 2m4f on good ground at Warwick. This looks a whole lot more suitable.
Burrows Hall 4.35 Newcastle
There was plenty to like when had his first go in handicaps and he gets a confident vote off an unchanged mark.
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Uttoxeter on Saturday afternoon
Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.