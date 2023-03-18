Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Lightonthewing 2.35 Fontwell
So impressive when winning over this course and distance last time. A 7lb rise may well not be enough to stop him.

Secret Reprieve 3.00 Uttoxeter
A mud-loving former winner of the Welsh National who is back on a tempting mark and looks back to something approaching his best.

Iron Bridge 3.35 Uttoxeter
Ran very well when merely outpaced by a sharper (and well-in) rival over 2m4f on good ground at Warwick. This looks a whole lot more suitable.

Burrows Hall 4.35 Newcastle
There was plenty to like when had his first go in handicaps and he gets a confident vote off an unchanged mark.

Published on 18 March 2023Last updated 08:00, 18 March 2023
