Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today. . .
Old Harrovian 2.40 Kempton
Returned from a year off to win easily in 1m4f novice events at Lingfield and Wolverhampton last spring; too free when well-held sixth in 1m4f Newbury Group 3 last May but the fact he went off at only 7-1 in what was a strong race of its type underlines the good impression he made in those AW wins; evidently capable when fresh, so a further 322-day absence isn't that big a concern and his yard is in form; tongue tied first time; no surprise were a mark of 93 to underestimate his ability.
Capulet 3.30 Chelmsford
Well-bred son of Justify who won on debut at Dundalk (1m, AW) last summer and improved with placed efforts in Group 2s at Leopardstown and Newmarket (rallied when third in 1m Royal Lodge); should be winning Group events in 2024 and this race looks an ideal starting point.
Moogie 4.05 Chelmsford
Endured a lull last summer but started making up for lost time when switched back to the AW in the autumn, scoring twice over C&D; up a total of 10lb but she's bred to be useful and can rise to the task after five months off.
Kruger Park 4.30 Uttoxeter
The tongue-tie has helped, following his near miss at Fontwell with a comfortable success at Newbury (2m4f, heavy) under Freddie Gingell; that's earned him an 11lb higher mark but he's reportedly a late developer who might well have a lot more to offer; unraced over this far but bred to stay well.
Read these next. . .
Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Kempton Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Published on 6 April 2024inFree tips
Last updated 08:00, 6 April 2024
