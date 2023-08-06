Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday's Sprint Series Final card at Windsor

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Penguin Island 6.00 Windsor

Acts on soft and has improved since returned to 5f this year so may well progress further from her recent Chepstow win

Indian Creak 7.30 Windsor

Four C&D wins and is still not too harshly treated despite going back up in the weights for his latest win at Epsom

Pfingstberg 8.00 Windsor

Has an obvious chance off the same mark as when involved in a tight finish with a well-handicapped rival at Leicester

Lawn Ranger 8.30 Windsor

Course specialist who has won on heavy and is back on his most recent winning mark in April

