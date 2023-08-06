Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
Tipping Today's Top Tips

Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

The Punt nap

Albany (7.00 Windsor)

Had two of the rivals she faces here behind her at Kempton in June and was beaten a nose when sent off favourite for a 14-runner event at this track last time. Should go one better for Ralph Beckett and Rob Hornby.
Charlie Huggins

Silk
Albany19:00 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Handicappers' nap

Ey Up It's Maggie (3.55 Ripon)

Drops into Class 5 company for the first time since making a winning reappearance off this mark at Doncaster on the opening weekend of the turf season. The return to softer ground will suit, and two of her four wins have come under Kevin Stott.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Ey Up It's Maggie15:55 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Tony Coyle

Speed figures

Rory The Cat (5.20 Ayr)

Has been in fine form of late and can make it three wins from his last four starts.
Dave Edwards

Silk
Rory The Cat17:20 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Eyecatcher

Lawn Ranger (8.30 Windsor)

Back on the same mark as when making all over course and distance under Robert Havlin in April and the heavy ground will suit.
Mark Brown

Silk
Lawn Ranger20:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: Michael Attwater

Dark horse

Cuban Breeze (7.30 Windsor)

Won this race from the same mark of 85 last year. Her trainer David Evans is in great form with four winners from his last 11 runners and a big run can be expected.
Sam Hardy

Silk
Cuban Breeze19:30 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: David Evans

Read these next:

'This represents a drop in grade' - our expert tipster returns with two selections on Monday  

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday  

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 6 August 2023Last updated 18:00, 6 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips