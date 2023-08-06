Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters
Albany (7.00 Windsor)
Had two of the rivals she faces here behind her at Kempton in June and was beaten a nose when sent off favourite for a 14-runner event at this track last time. Should go one better for Ralph Beckett and Rob Hornby.
Charlie Huggins
Ey Up It's Maggie (3.55 Ripon)
Drops into Class 5 company for the first time since making a winning reappearance off this mark at Doncaster on the opening weekend of the turf season. The return to softer ground will suit, and two of her four wins have come under Kevin Stott.
Paul Curtis
Rory The Cat (5.20 Ayr)
Has been in fine form of late and can make it three wins from his last four starts.
Dave Edwards
Lawn Ranger (8.30 Windsor)
Back on the same mark as when making all over course and distance under Robert Havlin in April and the heavy ground will suit.
Mark Brown
Cuban Breeze (7.30 Windsor)
Won this race from the same mark of 85 last year. Her trainer David Evans is in great form with four winners from his last 11 runners and a big run can be expected.
Sam Hardy
Read these next:
'This represents a drop in grade' - our expert tipster returns with two selections on Monday
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips on Monday
Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.