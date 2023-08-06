Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
5.20 Rory The Cat
Last-time-out winners Ayr Poet and Ice Shadow (preferred in that order) have pretty obvious claims but this can go to RORY THE CAT, who did very well to score at Beverley three weeks ago having been forced to switch wide in the straight, and is now 2-4 for his new stable.
Chris Wilson
2.00: Moon Rise Beauty
A modest affair with seemingly plenty of dead wood. MOON RISE BEAUTY is no superstar but her recent course-and-distance second could well be good enough here. On form, the only real threats appear to be Gaye Winnie and Sidiriya, the most interesting of the newcomers look to be Starita and Only A Dollar.
Alan Hewison
3.25: Ostraka
The top weight Craft Irish is solid and it wouldn't be much of a surprise if Wave Machine provided Wesley Joyce with a winner on his return but the unexposed OSTRAKA looks on a decent mark and her sire and dam both won on soft.
Mark Nunan
5.05: Lerwick
Unexposed three-year-old LERWICK is taken to prove suited by the new trip and follow up his Pontefract success. Zarabanda, another last-time-out scorer who still has low mileage, is feared most ahead of Poet's Dawn.
Steve Boow
8.00: Pfingstberg
Queensland Boy (second choice) chased home a major improver at Chepstow 18 days ago and he's respected at this new trip. Imperial Cult was placed at Newbury last time and could be dangerous on this drop back in grade but the one that appeals most is PFINGSTBERG. David Simcock's three-year-old found more progress with his close call behind a well-handicapped rival at Leicester last week and is on the same mark in similar conditions here.
David Moon
