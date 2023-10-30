Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Monday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator. The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

General Medrano 3.35 Huntingdon

Winning novice hurdler last season and jumped well when comfortably accounting for Rose Sea Has on his chase debut at Uttoxeter (2m handicap; good to soft); up 7lb but he's a six-year-old heading in the right direction.

Arizona Desert 6.00 Newcastle

Improved form since switched to nurseries for her new yard and she got off the mark at Leicester (7f, good to soft) 20 days ago; up 4lb but she battled well to seal the deal last time and should have more to offer at this new trip; key player.

Ice Shadow 7.00 Newcastle

1m2f winner on soft turf in July who scored over course-and-distance when returning to a mile nearly two weeks ago; back up 3lb but could have more to come over this stiff mile.

Mumcat 7.30 Newcastle

Went close twice in a row here last month then won over course-and-distance last time; has a modest 2-32 strike-rate and she can be slowly away, but this bang-in-form filly has to be respected back up 3lb for last time.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

Read more:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Sign up here . 18+. New UK & ROI customers only. Minimum deposit £/€5. Minimum first £/€5 bet at minimum odds 1/2 to qualify for 1x £/€20 free bet. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Free bet valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply . Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.