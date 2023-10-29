Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

The Punt nap

Boleyn Boy (1.15 Huntingdon)

Third behind two subsequent winners at Fakenham last time and the Ben Case-trained five-year-old is able to compete off the same mark here.

Charlie Huggins

Boleyn Boy 13:15 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Ben Case

Handicappers' nap

Redbridge Rambler (3.00 Huntingdon)

Drops to 2m for the first time since finishing third to recent Grade 2 winner Lookaway at Uttoxeter in May. Looks well treated off a mark of 103 and Martin Keighley had a good handicap winner at Cheltenham on Friday.

Steve Mason

Redbridge Rambler 15:00 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Martin Keighley

Eyecatcher

Spirit Of Bowland (7.00 Newcastle)

Stella Barclay's dual course-and-distance winner posted another solid effort off this mark here last time, despite having run without one of his hind shoes.

Marcus Buckland

Spirit Of Bowland 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Stella Barclay

Speed figures

Sparks Fly (3.10 Saint-Cloud)

Has improved in leaps and bounds this year, is effective on the ground and can record her eighth success of the season.

Dave Edwards

Sparks Fly 15:10 Saint-Cloud View Racecard Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: David Loughnane

West Country nap

Storminhome (2.25 Huntingdon)

Had smart form over hurdles and should progress for the switch to chasing. Ben Pauling yard in good form after Cheltenham winner.

James Stevens

Storminhome 14:25 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Kielan Woods Tnr: Ben Pauling

Dark horse

Gracelands Girl (7.00 Newcastle)

Yet to score in 15 attempts but has gone close before. Never involved last time out at Wolverhampton but was too far out of her ground to mount any serious challenge. Previous efforts at Thirsk and Ayr offer much more encouragement and she's not without a shout in this if better positioned.

Tom Gibbings

Gracelands Girl 19:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

