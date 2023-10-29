Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
The Punt nap
Boleyn Boy (1.15 Huntingdon)
Third behind two subsequent winners at Fakenham last time and the Ben Case-trained five-year-old is able to compete off the same mark here.
Charlie Huggins
Handicappers' nap
Redbridge Rambler (3.00 Huntingdon)
Drops to 2m for the first time since finishing third to recent Grade 2 winner Lookaway at Uttoxeter in May. Looks well treated off a mark of 103 and Martin Keighley had a good handicap winner at Cheltenham on Friday.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Spirit Of Bowland (7.00 Newcastle)
Stella Barclay's dual course-and-distance winner posted another solid effort off this mark here last time, despite having run without one of his hind shoes.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Sparks Fly (3.10 Saint-Cloud)
Has improved in leaps and bounds this year, is effective on the ground and can record her eighth success of the season.
Dave Edwards
West Country nap
Storminhome (2.25 Huntingdon)
Had smart form over hurdles and should progress for the switch to chasing. Ben Pauling yard in good form after Cheltenham winner.
James Stevens
Dark horse
Gracelands Girl (7.00 Newcastle)
Yet to score in 15 attempts but has gone close before. Never involved last time out at Wolverhampton but was too far out of her ground to mount any serious challenge. Previous efforts at Thirsk and Ayr offer much more encouragement and she's not without a shout in this if better positioned.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
