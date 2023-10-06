Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Up The Straight 2.55 Fontwell

Well handicapped on his best form and signed off in the spring with a decent third at Kempton over 3m; probably better at this sort of distance and he'll like the ground; ran well to be second in this 12 months ago, for all that only three ran.

General Officer 3.45 Hexham

Promising novice hurdler last season, winning twice; found Grade 2 race too hot on latest start in March but this Irish point winner will be suited by today's ground and could have a good future over fences.

Naqeeb 3.57 Ascot

Narrowly lost to Middle Earth in Newmarket novice (1m4f, good to soft) in July, then easily went one better at Kempton (1m4f, AW); followed up on last month's handicap debut at Haydock (1m6f, good); improving fast and his illustrious pedigree provides hope he has even more to offer; player.

Eleven Eleven 6.15 Newcastle

Both wins over C&D; suited by the return to this venue last week and can build on that revived effort; respected off same mark.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. For example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid out on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator.

