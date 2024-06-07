Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Chourmo 15:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: J F Egan Tnr: Mark Gillard Noisy Music 16:08 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Michael Appleby Isholo Du Vivien 16:20 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Donald McCain Rhythmic Acclaim 19:05 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: Philip McBride

Chourmo 3.30 Brighton

Off the mark at the 13th attempt in a 0-52 handicap over C&D (good) in April and beaten less than a length into third of eight in a better contest back here (good) last month; can take a hold so he may benefit from the first-time hood and much respected back at this level.

Noisy Music 4.08 Thirsk

Runner-up in Wolverhampton novice (5f, AW) in April on final run for Kevin Ryan and she went one better on her handicap and stable debut at Windsor (6f, good to firm) on Monday; didn't look short of speed last time and she was clear with the progressive runner-up; a 6lb penalty may not stop her.

Isholo Du Vivien 4.20 Market Rasen

Point winner who made it second-time lucky over fences when making all for a 10l win at Stratford (2m1f, good) last Saturday; has a penalty but he's open to more progress in this sphere and is a major player again for yard that won this in 2022.

Rhythmic Acclaim 7.05 Goodwood

Beaten in her first 13 races but has won her last two and it was quite decisive at Yarmouth latterly (6f, soft; previous win on good to firm); strong traveller who looks sure to get a solid gallop to chase; player under a penalty.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns?

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.