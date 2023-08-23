Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York on day two of the Ebor festival

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

Relief Rally 1.50 York

Won her first two starts (5f, soft/good) then stayed on for very close second in Group 2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot (5f, good); again strong at the finish when comfortably justifying favouritism in the Super Sprint at Newbury (5f, good to soft) last time, despite her high draw appearing to be a disadvantage, and she could be even better now tackling 6f; leading player.

Twilight Romance 2.25 York

Quite impressive in sweeping aside We Never Stop over C&D in June (good to firm) and lost nothing in defeat to the same rival at Pontefract, where he was conceding 4lb and not helped by his track position; makes the shortlist.

Blue For You 3.00 York

Won this last year (good) despite a torrid passage and boosted fine York record when bolting up over C&D (good to soft) last month; handles fast ground; below par at Glorious Goodwood but soft going may not suit nowadays and he's firmly in calculations now back here and back on better ground.

Bluestocking 3.35 York

Beaten a head by Warm Heart in Listed contest at Newbury and did not get the best of runs before making late headway when third to the same rival in the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot (1m4f, good to firm); confirmed she's markedly better than that result when second in Irish Oaks at the Curragh (1m4f, soft) on latest start, held up, leading 1f out but losing out to Savethelastdance's powerful finish; could have more to give after only four races and may well be up to another leading role.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

