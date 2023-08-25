Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at York on day four of the Ebor festival

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

What is a Lucky 15?

A Lucky 15 is one of the most popular multiple bets among horseracing punters and the clue is in the name as a Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets on four selections in different events. That equals four singles, six doubles, four trebles and a fourfold accumulator.

The beauty of the Lucky 15 is that only one selection of four must win to guarantee a return and the majority of bookmakers will offer incentives to play the bet.

True Legend 2.25 York

Won in May (1m4f, AW/good) in first two handicaps and back on track when winning in first-time cheekpieces (retained since) at Salisbury (1m4f, good) last month; did very well to finish second at Glorious Goodwood (1m3f, good to soft) having endured a torrid passage and he's just the type of Prescott 3yo to continue his progress now upped in trip; firmly in calculations.

Adjuvant 3.35 York

Third in C&D Melrose one year ago; reliable and progressive, this year with a Newmarket win and big-race form in defeat; went head to head with Sweet William at Goodwood (1m6f) last time before seen off on the heavy ground from over 1f out, still a fine second and future mark is 2lb higher; this much less testing ground looks to his advantage and a bold show is on its way.

Mr Wagyu 4.10 York

Prolific sprinter down the years and although he's 0-8 in 2023, he retains a good chunk of his ability; travelled strongly for a long way in the Stewards' Cup three weeks ago on ground that probably isn't optimal for him; 9lb lower than when a close fifth in this race last year; high on the list.

Have Secret 5.20 York

Acts on soft and good to firm; solid performer who has proved consistent in notable 3yo handicaps over 1m2f this term, finishing fourth at Newbury (London Gold Cup) and Royal Ascot (Golden Gates) then runner-up at Glorious Goodwood; form suggests there's a nice prize in him; highly respected.

How to calculate your Lucky 15 returns

How much your bet returns will depend on how many selections win, and their respective odds. Fr example, if two of your selections win then you can expect to be paid on on two single bets, and a double of the two selections. If three selections win then you can expect to be paid out on three singles, three doubles and a treble, and so on. If you're still not sure how much your bet will return, you can work out your returns using our free bet calculator .

