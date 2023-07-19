Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Yarmouth and Wolverhampton on Wednesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Mobashr 5.35 Yarmouth
Looked unlucky not to complete a quick double on Thursday and ought to have this race run to suit
Wrath Of Hector 7.00 Wolverhampton
Has finished runner-up in his last three starts and is a reliable type for this sort of level
Alioski 8.00 Wolverhampton
Has winning form on Tapeta and ran well to finish third last time on his return from six months off
Rewilding 8.10 Yarmouth
Raced on the wing without cover when placed at Windsor last month and still has low mileage
