Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Worcester and Perth on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Northern Bound 7.05 Worcester

A much better chaser than hurdler but is rated accordingly and this isn't a strong handicap

Izayte 8.10 Worcester

Leading claims at this level having won at Warwick in May, and bettering that run when second in June

Sword Of Fate 8.30 Perth

Often runs well in stronger races than this and has a good opportunity here

Just Dottie 9.00 Perth

C&D winner who returns here after a good third at Market Rasen in June and is probably still on a workable mark

