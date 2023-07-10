Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Worcester and Ayr on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Sunday afternoon
Topofthecotswolds 2.35 Worcester
In the thick of things for a long way before weakening into fourth at Market Rasen last month, and ought to find this race a bit easier
Manila Scouse 2.55 Ayr
Seems versatile ground-wise and may still have more to offer, especially over this trip
The Caltonian 5.15 Ayr
Looks the one to beat if building on his narrow defeat by an in-form rival on handicap debut over C&D 16 days ago
Jack The Farmer 5.25 Worcester
Drew clear of the others when second to a next-time-out winner at Uttoxeter in June and is only 1lb higher here
