Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Ripon on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening

King Of The Dance 5.20 Chepstow
Rallied well to finish a creditable third in a similar race at Newbury 13 days ago and is a big player if he can build on that

The Cola Kid 7.00 Chepstow
Only 2lb higher than for his easy win in an apprentice handicap at Ffos Las last week

Cosmos Raj 7.20 Ripon
Well-handicapped contender who is taken to build on his latest effort and record a third course success

Edwina Sheeran 8.30 Ripon
The change of tactics has been a boon and she could well progress further and follow up her C&D success

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Worcester, Chepstow and Ripon on Monday 

Ripon Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders targets the £100,000 guaranteed pool 

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months   

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 10 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 10 July 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips