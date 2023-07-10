Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Ripon on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening
King Of The Dance 5.20 Chepstow
Rallied well to finish a creditable third in a similar race at Newbury 13 days ago and is a big player if he can build on that
The Cola Kid 7.00 Chepstow
Only 2lb higher than for his easy win in an apprentice handicap at Ffos Las last week
Cosmos Raj 7.20 Ripon
Well-handicapped contender who is taken to build on his latest effort and record a third course success
Edwina Sheeran 8.30 Ripon
The change of tactics has been a boon and she could well progress further and follow up her C&D success
