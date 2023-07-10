Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Chepstow and Ripon on Monday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening

King Of The Dance 5.20 Chepstow

Rallied well to finish a creditable third in a similar race at Newbury 13 days ago and is a big player if he can build on that

The Cola Kid 7.00 Chepstow

Only 2lb higher than for his easy win in an apprentice handicap at Ffos Las last week

Cosmos Raj 7.20 Ripon

Well-handicapped contender who is taken to build on his latest effort and record a third course success

Edwina Sheeran 8.30 Ripon

The change of tactics has been a boon and she could well progress further and follow up her C&D success



