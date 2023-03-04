Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening
Copper Mountain 5.30 Wolverhampton
Pulled her chance away at Newcastle 12 days ago but her penultimate run strongly suggested that she was ready to exploit her favourable mark.
Laoch Gach La 6.00 Wolverhampton
Has had a couple of near-misses on Tapeta this year and made another bold bid when runner-up at Newcastle 12 days ago.
Landlordtothestars 6.30 Wolverhampton
Found plenty of improvement with his comfortable win at Southwell last month and may well be able to make it 2-2 in handicaps.
Rock Chant 7.30 Wolverhampton
Unexposed at 1m6f, he could well build on his Southwell effort and record a first success since joining Ian Williams.
