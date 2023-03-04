Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening

5.30 Wolverhampton

Pulled her chance away at Newcastle 12 days ago but her penultimate run strongly suggested that she was ready to exploit her favourable mark.

6.00 Wolverhampton

Has had a couple of near-misses on Tapeta this year and made another bold bid when runner-up at Newcastle 12 days ago.

6.30 Wolverhampton

Found plenty of improvement with his comfortable win at Southwell last month and may well be able to make it 2-2 in handicaps.

7.30 Wolverhampton

Unexposed at 1m6f, he could well build on his Southwell effort and record a first success since joining Ian Williams.

