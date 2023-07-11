Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Pontefract on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Tuesday afternoon

Tiffany 2.30 Wolverhampton

Prescott runner who should improve further now handicapping

It Just Takes Time 3.55 Pontefract

Appeared to have excuses last time and remains of interest

Lerwick 5.05 Pontefract

Met significant trouble on latest outing and retains potential

Crystal Dawn 5.55 Wolverhampton

Has a solid record over this C&D

