Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Wolverhampton and Pontefract on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Tuesday afternoon
Tiffany 2.30 Wolverhampton
Prescott runner who should improve further now handicapping
It Just Takes Time 3.55 Pontefract
Appeared to have excuses last time and remains of interest
Lerwick 5.05 Pontefract
Met significant trouble on latest outing and retains potential
Crystal Dawn 5.55 Wolverhampton
Has a solid record over this C&D
