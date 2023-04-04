Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...
Haven Lady 5.30 Southwell
Has won over C&D and found only a well-handicapped rival just too strong at Wolverhampton a week ago.
Too Much 7.00 Southwell
Did it well when making a successful handicap debut over C&D last month and may be up to defying a 5lb rise.
Urban Dandy 8.00 Southwell
A good opportunity to make it 3-4 since switching to the AW, having had three of these behind when successful at Newcastle last time.
Northbound 8.30 Southwell
Has more to give on Tapeta and his reappearance last year suggested he may well be ready to go today.
