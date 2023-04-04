Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening...

Haven Lady 5.30 Southwell

Has won over C&D and found only a well-handicapped rival just too strong at Wolverhampton a week ago.

Too Much 7.00 Southwell

Did it well when making a successful handicap debut over C&D last month and may be up to defying a 5lb rise.

Urban Dandy 8.00 Southwell

A good opportunity to make it 3-4 since switching to the AW, having had three of these behind when successful at Newcastle last time.

Northbound 8.30 Southwell

Has more to give on Tapeta and his reappearance last year suggested he may well be ready to go today.

Read these next:

'A 3lb rise looks lenient' - Robbie Wilders has four Tuesday fancies  

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips on Tuesday  

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Thirsk on Tuesday afternoon  

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 4 April 2023Last updated 11:00, 4 April 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips