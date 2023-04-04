Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Thirsk on Tuesday afternoon
Liberalist 2.15 Thirsk
On juvenile form this looks a two-horse race, with the selection having been a good third at Newmarket on her second start.
Somespring Special 3.00 Fontwell
It looks good for this handicap debutante, who comes here after two very promising 2m5f runs at Wincanton.
Monjules 3.30 Fontwell
There is no strong temptation to oppose this progressive 5yo, who has done very well for his new stable this season and is attempting to complete a C&D hat-trick.
Hoots Toots 4.15 Thirsk
Progressing well when last seen in the autumn and there is every chance he will have another good year for connections who have done well with the family.
