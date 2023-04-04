Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Fontwell and Thirsk on Tuesday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon...

Liberalist 2.15 Thirsk

On juvenile form this looks a two-horse race, with the selection having been a good third at Newmarket on her second start.

Somespring Special 3.00 Fontwell

It looks good for this handicap debutante, who comes here after two very promising 2m5f runs at Wincanton. 

Monjules 3.30 Fontwell

There is no strong temptation to oppose this progressive 5yo, who has done very well for his new stable this season and is attempting to complete a C&D hat-trick.

Hoots Toots 4.15 Thirsk

Progressing well when last seen in the autumn and there is every chance he will have another good year for connections who have done well with the family.

Published on 4 April 2023
