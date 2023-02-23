Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sedgefield and Southwell this afternoon
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon
Trac 1.30 Sedgefield
Two wins and a second over fences in Britain and he did it very readily last time.
Walking On Clouds 2.25 Southwell
Has gone from strength to strength this winter and there were no signs last time of his progress coming to a halt.
Hickory 3.35 Southwell
3-3 and he looked good when winning on his handicap debut at Kempton ten weeks ago.
Legendary Day 4.25 Sedgefield
On good enough terms with himself over hurdles and on the Flat to suggest he can defy a generous-looking mark.
