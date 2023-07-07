Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown and Doncaster on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon

Dream Composer 1.55 Sandown
Holds strong claims back over 5f

Grand Providence 4.40 Doncaster
Handicap debutante who should improve further

Alseeyerthere 5.15 Doncaster
Pedigree points to lots of further success

Marsh Benham 5.25 Sandown
Looks set to complete a hat-trick

Published on 7 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 7 July 2023
