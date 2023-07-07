Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown and Doncaster on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon

Dream Composer 1.55 Sandown

Holds strong claims back over 5f

Grand Providence 4.40 Doncaster

Handicap debutante who should improve further

Alseeyerthere 5.15 Doncaster

Pedigree points to lots of further success

Marsh Benham 5.25 Sandown

Looks set to complete a hat-trick

