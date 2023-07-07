Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Sandown and Doncaster on Friday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday afternoon
Dream Composer 1.55 Sandown
Holds strong claims back over 5f
Grand Providence 4.40 Doncaster
Handicap debutante who should improve further
Alseeyerthere 5.15 Doncaster
Pedigree points to lots of further success
Marsh Benham 5.25 Sandown
Looks set to complete a hat-trick
Read this next:
Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newton Abbot and Sandown on Friday
Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.