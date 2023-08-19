Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract, Sandown and Southwell on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Flavius Titus 2.35 Southwell
Did it well when scoring clearly at Thirsk last time and this previous AW winner should take the beating despite the penalty

Gale Force Maya 3.25 Pontefract
Back to form last time and can go one better than she did last year

Be Proud 4.15 Sandown
2021 winner who has got himself back in the good books after three excellent efforts

Ouzo 5.45 Sandown
Fine second over C&D last time in a better race than this

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 20 August 2023Last updated 08:00, 20 August 2023
