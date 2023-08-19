Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract, Sandown and Southwell on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .
Flavius Titus 2.35 Southwell
Did it well when scoring clearly at Thirsk last time and this previous AW winner should take the beating despite the penalty
Gale Force Maya 3.25 Pontefract
Back to form last time and can go one better than she did last year
Be Proud 4.15 Sandown
2021 winner who has got himself back in the good books after three excellent efforts
Ouzo 5.45 Sandown
Fine second over C&D last time in a better race than this
