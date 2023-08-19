Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract, Sandown and Southwell on Sunday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet today . . .

Flavius Titus 2.35 Southwell

Did it well when scoring clearly at Thirsk last time and this previous AW winner should take the beating despite the penalty

Gale Force Maya 3.25 Pontefract

Back to form last time and can go one better than she did last year

Be Proud 4.15 Sandown

2021 winner who has got himself back in the good books after three excellent efforts

Ouzo 5.45 Sandown

Fine second over C&D last time in a better race than this

