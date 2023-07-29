Racing Post logo
TippingAfternoon Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Sunday afternoon

Ascari 2.15 Pontefract
Ran well at Windsor last time and looks open to further progress

Ruthless Article 3.10 Uttoxeter
Summer Cup effort bodes well for his bid to win this race for a second time

Auld Toon Loon  3.25 Pontefract
Has a progressive record at 1m2f and should continue to do well

Vision Of Hope 4.55 Uttoxeter
Steadily progressive for new stable and remains of strong interest at this level.

Published on 29 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 29 July 2023
