Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Sunday afternoon

Ascari 2.15 Pontefract

Ran well at Windsor last time and looks open to further progress

Ruthless Article 3.10 Uttoxeter

Summer Cup effort bodes well for his bid to win this race for a second time

Auld Toon Loon 3.25 Pontefract

Has a progressive record at 1m2f and should continue to do well

Vision Of Hope 4.55 Uttoxeter

Steadily progressive for new stable and remains of strong interest at this level.

