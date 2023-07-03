Racing Post logo
Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Southwell on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

Silk
J R Cavagin14:40 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley
Silk
Fiscal Policy17:00 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler
Silk
Whataboutyeh17:20 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Jonathan England Tnr: Sam England
Silk
Lelantos17:55 Southwell
View Racecard
Jky: Daryl Jacob Tnr: Nicky Henderson

J R Cavagin 2.40 Pontefract

Class-dropper who is running into form and can take advantage of a handy mark

Fiscal Policy 5.00 Pontefract

Has a solid record since being gelded and looked a shade unlucky last time

Whataboutyeh 5.20 Southwell

Scored over fences on Friday and is well treated off same mark back hurdling

Lelantos 5.55 Southwell

Ran respectably at Worcester last month and that form has substance

Published on 3 July 2023Last updated 08:00, 3 July 2023
