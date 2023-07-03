Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Southwell on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .

J R Cavagin 2.40 Pontefract

Class-dropper who is running into form and can take advantage of a handy mark

Fiscal Policy 5.00 Pontefract

Has a solid record since being gelded and looked a shade unlucky last time

Whataboutyeh 5.20 Southwell

Scored over fences on Friday and is well treated off same mark back hurdling

Lelantos 5.55 Southwell

Ran respectably at Worcester last month and that form has substance

