Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Pontefract and Southwell on Monday afternoon

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this afternoon . . .
J R Cavagin 2.40 Pontefract
Class-dropper who is running into form and can take advantage of a handy mark
Fiscal Policy 5.00 Pontefract
Has a solid record since being gelded and looked a shade unlucky last time
Whataboutyeh 5.20 Southwell
Scored over fences on Friday and is well treated off same mark back hurdling
Lelantos 5.55 Southwell
Ran respectably at Worcester last month and that form has substance
