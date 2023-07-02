Monday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Monday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters.

Eyecatcher

Tanmawwy (6.45 Windsor)

Just 1lb higher than when narrowly denied on reappearance and is a past course-and-distance winner.

Mark Brown

Tanmawwy 18:45 Windsor Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

Newmarket nap

Ottoman Prince (4.25 Pontefract)

Fancied to appreciate this step up to a mile after some smart work on the Al Bahathri polytrack for Sir Mark Prescott.

David Milnes

Ottoman Prince 16:25 Pontefract Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Handicappers' nap

Tanmawwy (6.45 Windsor)

Progressive sprinter who looked better than ever when just failing to hold a well handicapped rival on his return at Newbury in April. Can be excused a subsequent defeat when favourite for a deeper race at Newmarket on 2,000 Guineas day and retains potential.

Paul Curtis

Tanmawwy 18:45 Windsor Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

The Punt nap

Absolute Ruler (3.35 Southwell)

Won at Huntingdon in May and has run well in defeat twice since. Should get back to winning ways.

Charlie Huggins

Absolute Ruler 15:35 Southwell Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Speed figures

Finbar's Lad (9.00 Musselburgh)

Low mileage four-year-old, scored smoothly at Haydock last time and the second has won since to enhance the form.

Dave Edwards

Finbar's Lad 21:00 Musselburgh Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: John Quinn

Dark horse

Lethal Nymph (6.45 Windsor)

A multiple winner last season who has improved with each run so far this season whilst dropping down the weights. Sent off favourite over course and distance two runs back on a mark of 96 and should be seen to better effect on his current mark of 93.

Sam Hardy

Lethal Nymph 18:45 Windsor Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

