The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Southwell, Musselburgh and Windsor on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Absolute Ruler (3.35 Southwell)

Showed a decent level of ability on the Flat for Donnacha O'Brien, most notably when third in a Group 2 as a juvenile and has shown a solid level of form over hurdles for Jennie Candlish so far. Absolute Ruler has yet to finish outside the first three in four starts over hurdles finishing second to subsequent winner Carrarea on his debut over obstacles at Market Rasen in May before winning well at Huntingdon on his next start. Although beaten twice since that breakthrough success including when third over course and distance last time, the opposition was stronger than what Absolute Ruler faces here and the four-year-old should get back to winning ways.

Cherry (6.15 Windsor)

Third over a mile at Haydock on her only start as a two-year-old in September and made a pleasing reappearance after a 257-day layoff at Chelmsford last month. Cherry benefited from the step up in trip to 1m2f as her pedigree suggested she would with her dam, Mori, a winner over that trip and also runner-up in the Ribblesdale over 1m4f. Cherry was upwards of four lengths clear of 13 of her rivals at Chelmsford finding only Long Ago too good and that winner boosted the form when following up under a penalty at Nottingham since. Cherry should come on for that run and could be very hard to beat back on the turf over the same trip.

Charged Up (6.30 Musselburgh)

Outran odds of 28-1 to finish third in the Brocklesby on his debut and shaped liked a step up in trip would suit when second at Carlisle last time. Charged Up was two-and-a-half lengths behind Dawn Charger, who went on to finish seventh in the Albany at Royal Ascot. Charged Up clearly bumped into one at Carlisle but stuck to the task when tackling the stiff uphill finish on what was his first run over 6f. Charged Up steps up to 7f here which should suit and given that he has had more runs than any of his six rivals, he could put that experience too good use to get off the mark at the fourth attempt.

