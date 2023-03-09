Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Wednesday evening
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Russian Virtue 5.15 Newcastle
Well worth another chance with Oisin Murphy booked
Eleven Eleven 6.45 Newcastle
The form of last month's C&D win has been franked since
One More Dream 7.15 Newcastle
Respected with recent reappearance under his belt
Wooders Dream 7.45 Newcastle
Has made an encouraging start for her new yard
