Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Wednesday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.15 Newcastle

Well worth another chance with Oisin Murphy booked

6.45 Newcastle

The form of last month's C&D win has been franked since

7.15 Newcastle

Respected with recent reappearance under his belt

7.45 Newcastle

Has made an encouraging start for her new yard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.