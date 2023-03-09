Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingEvening Lucky 15

Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Wednesday evening

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

Russian Virtue 5.15 Newcastle
Well worth another chance with Oisin Murphy booked

Eleven Eleven 6.45 Newcastle
The form of last month's C&D win has been franked since

One More Dream 7.15 Newcastle
Respected with recent reappearance under his belt

Wooders Dream 7.45 Newcastle
Has made an encouraging start for her new yard

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on Thursday afternoon   

Thursday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples   

Introducing our brilliant Cheltenham Festival team - get full access now with 50% off for three months  

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.  

Published on 9 March 2023Last updated 11:00, 9 March 2023
icon
more inFree tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inFree tips