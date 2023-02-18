Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Saturday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .

5.30 Newcastle

A good opportunity for this C&D winner to get his head back in front. He may find that this race is run to suit him better than the slowly run affair he contested last time

7.00 Newcastle

Has done well since returning last month from a long absence and has been shaping as though well worth a go over this extra furlong

7.30 Newcastle

Overcame an early stumble (clipped heels) to win a C&D contest two weeks ago, showing the benefit of first-time visor and wind surgery

8.00 Newcastle

Close fourth over C&D last time and has clear possibilities now dropped to 0-55 grade

