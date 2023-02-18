Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle on Saturday evening
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this evening . . .
Magicdollar 5.30 Newcastle
A good opportunity for this C&D winner to get his head back in front. He may find that this race is run to suit him better than the slowly run affair he contested last time
Adeb 7.00 Newcastle
Has done well since returning last month from a long absence and has been shaping as though well worth a go over this extra furlong
Nickleby 7.30 Newcastle
Overcame an early stumble (clipped heels) to win a C&D contest two weeks ago, showing the benefit of first-time visor and wind surgery
Gunnerside 8.00 Newcastle
Close fourth over C&D last time and has clear possibilities now dropped to 0-55 grade
