The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips for Ascot and Haydock on ITV

Three horses to include in a multiple on Saturday . . .

(2.05 Haydock)

The consistent Ashtown Lad has handled most things thrown his way throughout his career and he has another opportunity to add more big-race success to his record. The nine-year-old spent the majority of last season over fences but has demonstrated versatility with striking performances over hurdles. He travelled well before a mistake proved costly at Warwick last month, but he has finished inside the top three in five of his nine starts over hurdles.

(3.00 Ascot)

Paul Nicholls is in red-hot form and Irish Hill is on course to complete a hat-trick. The five-year-old has huge ability and was impressive when winning at Fakenham on New Years Day, despite being hit with a 6lb rise for his Taunton win previously. That was a career-best performance as he recorded a Racing Post Rating of 128, and the wind operation last summer seems to have worked wonders for him. Although it's a competitive Ascot contest, Irish Hill will have no issues with the trip or ground and should be tough to beat under Harry Cobden.

(3.35 Ascot)

It's another selection from the Ditcheat camp as Pic D'Orhy attempts to land a maiden Grade 1 victory in the Ascot Chase. Fakir D'Oudairies and Shishkin are narrowly ahead in the market but the Nicholls-trained eight-year-old is 3-3 this season, which includes back-to-back Grade 2 victories in the Peterborough Chase and Silviniaco Conti Chase at Huntingdon and Kempton respectively. At the latter, he handled the ground well and jumped consistently to finish 16 lengths clear of a competitive field. It was soft ground that day and the quicker surface at Ascot should suit him better. He's heading into his biggest test in the best possible form.

