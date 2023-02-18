Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield on Saturday

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .

2.40 Haydock

C&D winner who was back to his best when going close over 3m at Doncaster last month and this step back up in trip can prompt a return to winning ways

3.18 Haydock

His reappearance win over 3m1f at Plumpton suggested that he has a good deal more to give

3.35 Ascot

To register a second success in the Ascot Chase. He's had a similar preparation to last year and should be firing on all cylinders

3.58 Lingfield

Smart performer in the making on the AW and his finishing burst here last month — he broke 22 seconds for the final 2f — suggests he can prove up to this task

Read these next:

For all our exclusive free bet offers and must-have daily promotions click the free bets button or go to Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.