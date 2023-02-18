Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Ascot, Haydock and Lingfield on Saturday
The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 this afternoon . . .
Tim Pat 2.40 Haydock
C&D winner who was back to his best when going close over 3m at Doncaster last month and this step back up in trip can prompt a return to winning ways
Jerrash 3.18 Haydock
His reappearance win over 3m1f at Plumpton suggested that he has a good deal more to give
Fakir D'Oudairies 3.35 Ascot
To register a second success in the Ascot Chase. He's had a similar preparation to last year and should be firing on all cylinders
Base Note 3.58 Lingfield
Smart performer in the making on the AW and his finishing burst here last month — he broke 22 seconds for the final 2f — suggests he can prove up to this task
