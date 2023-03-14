Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Southwell
The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .
Muzaffar 5.40 Newcastle
Returns to handicap company following a convincing win in a Southwell novice and probably has even more to offer after just five starts.
Bobby Shaftoe 7.30 Southwell
A revelation since moving up to middle-distance/staying trips this year and is now bidding for his fourth win in a row.
Storm Master 7.45 Newcastle
Touched off in a classified over C&D last time, he is presented with a good chance to go one better.
Papa Cocktail 8.30 Southwell
Has become very well handicapped and caught the eye when cutting through the field to take third here last month.
