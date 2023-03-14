Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newcastle and Southwell

The four best Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet this evening . . .

5.40 Newcastle

Returns to handicap company following a convincing win in a Southwell novice and probably has even more to offer after just five starts.

7.30 Southwell

A revelation since moving up to middle-distance/staying trips this year and is now bidding for his fourth win in a row.

7.45 Newcastle

Touched off in a classified over C&D last time, he is presented with a good chance to go one better.

8.30 Southwell

Has become very well handicapped and caught the eye when cutting through the field to take third here last month.

