Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury and Yarmouth on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening

Cinnodin 7.45 Newbury

Open to further improvement now tackling 2m

Alnilam 8.00 Yarmouth

Unexposed sort who can follow up his Sandown win

Lunar Landscape 8.15 Newbury

Looks likely to relish this step up in distance

Like A Tiger 8.30 Yarmouth

Group-entered colt who is taken to resume his improvement

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three Racing League tips on ITV4 at Yarmouth on Thursday evening

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.