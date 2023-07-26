Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury and Yarmouth on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening
Cinnodin 7.45 Newbury
Open to further improvement now tackling 2m
Alnilam 8.00 Yarmouth
Unexposed sort who can follow up his Sandown win
Lunar Landscape 8.15 Newbury
Looks likely to relish this step up in distance
Like A Tiger 8.30 Yarmouth
Group-entered colt who is taken to resume his improvement
