Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back at Newbury and Yarmouth on Thursday evening

The best four Spotlight tips to include in a Lucky 15 bet on Thursday evening

Cinnodin 7.45 Newbury
Open to further improvement now tackling 2m

Alnilam 8.00 Yarmouth
Unexposed sort who can follow up his Sandown win

Lunar Landscape 8.15 Newbury
Looks likely to relish this step up in distance

Like A Tiger 8.30 Yarmouth
Group-entered colt who is taken to resume his improvement

Published on 27 July 2023Last updated 11:00, 27 July 2023
